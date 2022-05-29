Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $179.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

AMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $942,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,935 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

