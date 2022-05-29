Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Everi by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Everi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 111,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

