Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Express by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

EXPR stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

