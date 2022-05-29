Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after buying an additional 1,159,135 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $36,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 604.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 745,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 22.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,628,000 after buying an additional 460,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZEK. Bank of America began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

AZEK stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

