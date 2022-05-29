Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.01% of Timberland Bancorp worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

