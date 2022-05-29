Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

NYSE AEO opened at $13.09 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

