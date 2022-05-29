Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.28% of Stratus Properties worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 601.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Stratus Properties stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Stratus Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
