Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.28% of Stratus Properties worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 601.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Stratus Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.