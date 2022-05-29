Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.00 ($5.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.