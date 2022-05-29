Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,184 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Parsons worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Parsons by 68.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSN opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

