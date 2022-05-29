Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 22,707 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,707 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.