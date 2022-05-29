Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

