Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 434,097 shares during the period.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

