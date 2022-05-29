Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $32,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $35,316.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $441,084. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.