BMO Capital Markets Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

AEO opened at $13.09 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

