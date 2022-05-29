Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,420 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $339.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

