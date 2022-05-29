Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,648 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 82,842 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL opened at $88.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

