Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 579.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of Evolution Petroleum worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.93 million, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -363.60%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

