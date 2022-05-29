Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Funko were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
