Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $49.58.
