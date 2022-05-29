Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 60.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $293.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

