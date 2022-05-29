Raymond James & Associates Has $454,000 Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $59.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,436 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

