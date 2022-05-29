Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Aviat Networks worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AVNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

