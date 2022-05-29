Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOV opened at $36.50 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $830.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

