Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TTEC were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TTEC by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC opened at $68.41 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

TTEC Profile (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.