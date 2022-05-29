Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of MediaAlpha worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,012.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

MAX stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $636.28 million, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

