Raymond James & Associates Buys 950 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

MDRX opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,537 shares of company stock worth $3,334,450. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

