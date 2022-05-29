NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

NUMV stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

