Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $14.58 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

