Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,950 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Upland Software worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 261,579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.