Northern Trust Corp Has $3.26 Million Position in Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Snap One were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap One by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap One alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.54 million and a P/E ratio of -26.15. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.