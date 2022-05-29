Raymond James & Associates Has $471,000 Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of PetMed Express worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 82,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 85,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

PETS opened at $21.82 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PETS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

