Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.57 million, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

