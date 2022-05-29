Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kforce were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $63.80 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $634,765 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.