Northern Trust Corp Buys 38,715 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,166,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. 36.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $0.69 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.