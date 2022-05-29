Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,606 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $69,947.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,267,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $454.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWB. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

