Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $8.07 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

