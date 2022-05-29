Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,505 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of WNS worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WNS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WNS by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

