EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of EverQuote worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.18. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,914 shares of company stock valued at $179,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

