Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,335 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,225,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director David Lamond bought 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $109,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,077,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,711.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 32,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $125,634.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,307,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,234,089.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 102,992 shares of company stock worth $363,254 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMTI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

