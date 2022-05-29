Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 221.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,030 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

PFIS opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 36.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

