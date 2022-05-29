Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Northwest Pipe worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.4% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 57,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $34.17 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $338.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 6,426 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $205,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,629.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,001 shares of company stock valued at $476,762 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

