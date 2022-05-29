Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,242 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 62.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 387,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris bought 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 44,830 shares of company stock worth $181,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTO opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.01. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

