Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of Custom Truck One Source worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9,950.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 470,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.00 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,941.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

