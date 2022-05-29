Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 184,663 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 264,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAL opened at $19.95 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $615.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $109,006.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

