Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of NVE worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NVE by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVE by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in NVE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $49.43 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $238.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

