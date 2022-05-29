Creek Road Miners (CRKR) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Creek Road Miners to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ peers have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Creek Road Miners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 73 271 381 10 2.45

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 58.52%. Given Creek Road Miners’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.52 Creek Road Miners Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 64.79

Creek Road Miners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

