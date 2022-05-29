Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 164,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $189.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

