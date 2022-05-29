Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,435 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,435 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWL. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $310.78 million, a P/E ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $127.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -452.15%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

