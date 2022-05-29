Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.85

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 307895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Griffon alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Griffon by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.