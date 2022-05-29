Piper Sandler Cuts Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Price Target to $1.50

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s current price.

MRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

MRKR stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

